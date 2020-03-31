Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (TNC, JBT, IR, ATU, GTLS)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Tennant Co ranks highest with a EPS growth of 25,555.6%. John Bean Tech is next with a EPS growth of 19,155.1%. Ingersoll-Rand ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 17,608.0%.

Actuant Corp-A follows with a EPS growth of 14,597.7%, and Chart Industries rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 13,125.0%.

