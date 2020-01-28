Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RXN , MWA , BGG , GGG , MIDD )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN ) ranks first with a loss of 0.40%; Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA ) ranks second with a loss of 0.41%; and Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG ) ranks third with a loss of 0.67%.

Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG ) follows with a loss of 1.12% and Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.16%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rexnord Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Rexnord Corp have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor Rexnord Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.