Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HSC , KMT , MWA , XYL , TKR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.10%; Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) ranks second with a gain of 3.94%; and Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA ) ranks third with a gain of 3.08%.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) follows with a gain of 2.46% and Timken Co (NYSE:TKR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.20%.

