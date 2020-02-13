Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HSC , KMT , TKR , RXN , XYL )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC ) ranks first with a gain of 8.63%; Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) ranks second with a gain of 4.54%; and Timken Co (NYSE:TKR ) ranks third with a gain of 2.39%.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN ) follows with a gain of 2.17% and Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.10%.

