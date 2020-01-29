Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GGG , HSC , CFX , PH , IR )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG ) ranks first with a gain of 7.47%; Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC ) ranks second with a gain of 3.62%; and Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.64%.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH ) follows with a gain of 1.56% and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.49%.

