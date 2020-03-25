Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CFX , SWK , ITW , PNR , HSC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX ) ranks first with a gain of 17.87%; Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) ranks second with a gain of 17.09%; and Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW ) ranks third with a gain of 15.78%.

Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR ) follows with a gain of 14.66% and Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 13.38%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Stanley Black & on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $161.37. Since that call, shares of Stanley Black & have fallen 55.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.