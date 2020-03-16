Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (B , ITW , KMT , XYL , RXN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B ) ranks first with a gain of 17.62%; Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW ) ranks second with a gain of 11.60%; and Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) ranks third with a gain of 11.54%.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) follows with a gain of 11.26% and Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.13%.

