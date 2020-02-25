Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (GE, CSL, MMM, RAVN, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.85. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 2.35. 3M Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.83.

Raven Industries follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.88, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.22.

