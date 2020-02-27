Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (ROP, CSL, HON, RAVN, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

Raven Industries follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Roper Technologi and will alert subscribers who have ROP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.