Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Beta (CSL, ROP, HON, GE, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Roper Technologi is next with a a beta of 1.0. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

General Electric follows with a a beta of 1.1, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

