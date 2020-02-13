Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (ROP, CSL, RAVN, HON, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 49.16. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a P/E ratio of 31.13. Raven Industries ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 28.04.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.51, and 3M Co rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 18.51.

