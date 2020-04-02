Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CSL, RAVN, GE, MMM, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 18.7%. Following is Raven Industries with a future earnings growth of 18.5%. General Electric ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 11.6%.

3M Co follows with a future earnings growth of 9.1%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 8.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of General Electric on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.04. Since that recommendation, shares of General Electric have risen 24.0%. We continue to monitor General Electric for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.