Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (RAVN, CSL, HON, MMM, ROP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.6%. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a EBITDA growth of 21.8%. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 21.4%.

3M Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.4%, and Roper Technologi rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 16.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Roper Technologi on November 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $352.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Roper Technologi have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor Roper Technologi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.