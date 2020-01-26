Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (GE, MMM, HON, CSL, RAVN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

General Electric ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 8.5%. 3M Co is next with a an earnings yield of 5.0%. Honeywell Intl ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.3%, and Raven Industries rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.3%.

