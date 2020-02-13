MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (MMM, ROP, GE, HON, CSL)

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 5:34am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

3M Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.72. Following is Roper Technologi with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.01. General Electric ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.61.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.11, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.93.

