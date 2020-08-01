Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (BBSI, GPX, WAGE, KFY, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Barrett Bus Svcs ranks lowest with a an RPE of $8,000. Following is Gp Strategies with a an RPE of $140,000. Wageworks ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $213,000.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a an RPE of $242,000, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $312,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Robert Half Intl on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Robert Half Intl have risen 8.1%. We continue to monitor Robert Half Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.