Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (RHI, TBI, KFRC, MAN, TNET)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Robert Half Intl ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%. Following is Trueblue Inc with a EBITDA growth of 14.5%. Kforce Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 16.5%.

Manpowergroup In follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.4%, and Trinet Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 22.3%.

