Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (WAGE, NSP, KFRC, ASGN, TNET)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Wageworks ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 43.13. Insperity Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 34.97. Kforce Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 27.19.

On Assignment follows with a a P/E ratio of 26.04, and Trinet Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 25.21.

