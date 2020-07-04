Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (BBSI, WAGE, MAN, NSP, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Barrett Bus Svcs ranks highest with a FCF per share of $15.01. Wageworks is next with a FCF per share of $6.50. Manpowergroup In ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.16.

Insperity Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.17, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.32.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Robert Half Intl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Robert Half Intl in search of a potential trend change.