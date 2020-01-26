Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (KELYA, MAN, TBI, KFY, HSII)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Kelly Services-A ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 10.9%. Manpowergroup In is next with a an earnings yield of 8.2%. Trueblue Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.2%.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Heidrick & Strug rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Heidrick & Strug on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Heidrick & Strug have risen 6.2%. We continue to monitor Heidrick & Strug for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.