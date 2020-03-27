Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Beta (KFY, BBSI, KFRC, GPX, TBI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Korn/Ferry Intl ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Barrett Bus Svcs is next with a a beta of 1.5. Kforce Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Gp Strategies follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Trueblue Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

