Top 5 Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (TUP, NWL, LBY, LCUT, CSS)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Tupperware Brand ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Newell Brands In with a a current ratio of 1.4. Libbey Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.9.

Lifetime Brands follows with a a current ratio of 3.6, and Css Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 6.4.

