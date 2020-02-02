Top 5 Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Lowest Beta (LCUT, NWL, LBY, CSS, TUP)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Lifetime Brands ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Newell Brands In is next with a a beta of 0.6. Libbey Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Css Industries follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Tupperware Brand rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

