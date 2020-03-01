Top 5 Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (TUP, LCUT, CSS, LBY, NWL)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Tupperware Brand ranks highest with a sales per share of $44.05. Following is Lifetime Brands with a sales per share of $39.15. Css Industries ranks third highest with a sales per share of $37.24.

Libbey Inc follows with a sales per share of $35.99, and Newell Brands In rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $29.75.

