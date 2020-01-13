Top 5 Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (LBY, TUP, NWL, LCUT, CSS)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Libbey Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.59. Following is Tupperware Brand with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.18. Newell Brands In ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.85.

Lifetime Brands follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.61, and Css Industries rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Libbey Inc on October 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.28. Since that call, shares of Libbey Inc have fallen 35.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.