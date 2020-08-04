Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SPB, ODC, ENR, CL, KMB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Spectrum Brands ranks lowest with a an RPE of $240,000. Following is Oil Dri Corp with a an RPE of $340,000. Energizer Holdin ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $406,000.

Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a an RPE of $437,000, and Kimberly-Clark rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $441,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kimberly-Clark. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kimberly-Clark in search of a potential trend change.