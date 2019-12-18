Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (PG, WDFC, CL, KMB, ENR)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Procter & Gamble ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.9%. Wd-40 Co is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%. Colgate-Palmoliv ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.3%.

Kimberly-Clark follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.1%, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 13.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Energizer Holdin on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Energizer Holdin have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor Energizer Holdin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.