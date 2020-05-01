Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Beta (CL, PG, CHD, CLX, SPB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Colgate-Palmoliv ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Procter & Gamble is next with a a beta of 0.7. Church & Dwight ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Clorox Co follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Spectrum Brands rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

