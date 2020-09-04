MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CENT, CENTA, CHD, ENR, CLX)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:07am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Central Garden ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,232.7%. Central Garden-A is next with a sales growth of 1,232.7%. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a sales growth of 810.5%.

Energizer Holdin follows with a sales growth of 743.5%, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 368.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Energizer Holdin on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.27. Since that call, shares of Energizer Holdin have fallen 34.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth central garden central garden-a church & dwight energizer holdin clorox co

Ticker(s): CENT CENTA CHD ENR CLX

Contact James Quinn