Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (CENTA, CENT, CHD, CLX, ENR)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Central Garden-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 28.3%. Central Garden is next with a projected earnings growth of 28.3%. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 17.0%.

Clorox Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 15.9%, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 13.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Central Garden-A and will alert subscribers who have CENTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.