Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (SPB, CENTA, CENT, WDFC, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 30.8%. Central Garden-A is next with a future earnings growth of 10.3%. Central Garden ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.3%.

Wd-40 Co follows with a future earnings growth of 8.9%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 8.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Colgate-Palmoliv on December 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $68.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Colgate-Palmoliv have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor Colgate-Palmoliv for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.