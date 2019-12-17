Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (WDFC, CHD, PG, CLX, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 43.61. Following is Church & Dwight with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.69. Procter & Gamble ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.11.

Clorox Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.78, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.17.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wd-40 Co on June 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $166.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Wd-40 Co have risen 17.5%. We continue to monitor Wd-40 Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.