Top 5 Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (ENR, CL, SPB, KMB, CLX)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Energizer Holdin ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.59. Following is Colgate-Palmoliv with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.89. Spectrum Brands ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.76.
Kimberly-Clark follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.01, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.00.
