Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (BEL, RLH, CHH, NCLH, CCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.43. Following is Red Lion Hotels with a sales per share of $7.19. Choice Hotels ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a sales per share of $24.29, and Carnival Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $24.89.

