Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (BEL, RLH, CCL, H, NCLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -606.6%. Following is Red Lion Hotels with a ROE of 426.7%. Carnival Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,124.5%.

Hyatt Hotels-A follows with a ROE of 1,493.3%, and Norwegian Cruise rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,561.0%.

