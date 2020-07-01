Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (BEL, RLH, CCL, NCLH, H)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.34. Red Lion Hotels is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.54. Carnival Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.42.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.26, and Hyatt Hotels-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.47.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Belmond Ltd-A on April 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.45. Since that call, shares of Belmond Ltd-A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.