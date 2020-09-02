Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (RLH, H, RCL, NCLH, CCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -28.6%. Following is Hyatt Hotels-A with a EBITDA growth of 16.9%. Royal Caribbean ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 25.1%.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.1%, and Carnival Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 28.0%.

