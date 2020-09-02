MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (RLH, H, RCL, NCLH, CCL)

Written on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:19am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -28.6%. Following is Hyatt Hotels-A with a EBITDA growth of 16.9%. Royal Caribbean ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 25.1%.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.1%, and Carnival Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 28.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Red Lion Hotels and will alert subscribers who have RLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest ebitda growth red lion hotels hyatt hotels-a Royal Caribbean norwegian cruise carnival corp

Ticker(s): RLH H RCL NCLH CCL

Contact Nick Russo

