Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (BEL, H, HLT, CHH, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Hyatt Hotels-A is next with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Hilton Worldwide ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%.

Choice Hotels follows with a an earnings yield of 2.7%, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

