Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (RCL, CHH, CCL, VAC, NCLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Royal Caribbean ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Choice Hotels is next with a an RPE of $513,000. Carnival Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $209,000.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a an RPE of $185,000, and Norwegian Cruise rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $179,000.

