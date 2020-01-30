Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (HLT, H, CHH, MAR, RCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Hilton Worldwide ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.07. Hyatt Hotels-A is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Choice Hotels ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Royal Caribbean rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hilton Worldwide. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hilton Worldwide in search of a potential trend change.