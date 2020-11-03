Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (H, HLT, CHH, MAR, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Hyatt Hotels-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 49.91. Hilton Worldwide is next with a a P/E ratio of 41.33. Choice Hotels ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 29.67.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 24.88, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 14.98.

