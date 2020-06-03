Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (RCL, MAR, VAC, CHH, CCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Royal Caribbean ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.77. Following is Marriott Intl-A with a FCF per share of $5.85. Marriott Vacatio ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.28.

Choice Hotels follows with a FCF per share of $4.17, and Carnival Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.29.

