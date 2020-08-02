Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (BEL, MAR, VAC, HLT, CHH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 147.7%. Following is Marriott Intl-A with a EBITDA growth of 43.6%. Marriott Vacatio ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 39.8%.

Hilton Worldwide follows with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%, and Choice Hotels rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 28.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Belmond Ltd-A on April 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.45. Since that call, shares of Belmond Ltd-A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.