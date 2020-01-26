Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (CCL, NCLH, RCL, VAC, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Carnival Corp ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 8.3%. Norwegian Cruise is next with a an earnings yield of 6.4%. Royal Caribbean ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.0%.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Norwegian Cruise on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Norwegian Cruise have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor Norwegian Cruise for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.