Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MAR , HLT , H , CCL , NCLH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR ) ranks first with a gain of 4.17%; Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT ) ranks second with a gain of 3.05%; and Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H ) ranks third with a gain of 2.33%.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL ) follows with a gain of 1.99% and Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.54%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marriott Intl-A and will alert subscribers who have MAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.