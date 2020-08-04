Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (RHP, CLDT, AHT, HT, INN)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks lowest with a an RPE of $3.3 million. Following is Chatham Lodging with a an RPE of $6.7 million. Ashford Hospital ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $7.9 million.

Hersha Hospital follows with a an RPE of $9.6 million, and Summit Hotel Pro rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $11.0 million.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ryman Hospitalit on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Ryman Hospitalit have risen 59.9%. We continue to monitor Ryman Hospitalit for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.