Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (HST, APLE, XHR, RHP, PEB)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Host Hotels & Re ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 2,715.5%. Following is Apple Hospitalit with a EPS growth of 6,315.8%. Xenia Hotels & R ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 8,125.0%.

Ryman Hospitalit follows with a EPS growth of 10,981.4%, and Pebblebrook Hote rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 12,000.0%.

