Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (CHSP, PEB, HST, XHR, SHO)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Chesapeake Lodgi ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 2.4%. Pebblebrook Hote is next with a EBITDA growth of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Re ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.5%.

Xenia Hotels & R follows with a EBITDA growth of 7.5%, and Sunstone Hotel rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 10.6%.

