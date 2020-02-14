Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (RHP, HST, XHR, HT, PEB)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a ROE of 4,762.1%. Host Hotels & Re is next with a ROE of 933.1%. Xenia Hotels & R ranks third highest with a ROE of 896.3%.

Hersha Hospital follows with a ROE of 829.0%, and Pebblebrook Hote rounds out the top five with a ROE of 745.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ryman Hospitalit and will alert subscribers who have RHP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.