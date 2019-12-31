Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (SHO, INN, DRH, RLJ, HT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Sunstone Hotel ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.15. Following is Summit Hotel Pro with a a PEG ratio of 0.10. Diamondrock Hosp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.09.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.07, and Hersha Hospital rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

